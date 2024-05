Prior -0.2%

The average price of dwellings in the UK rose to £261,962 in April - up from £261,142 in March. But that is before taking into account seasonal factors. After accounting for that, house prices are seen falling by 0.4% instead. Nationwide notes that "the slowdown likely reflects ongoing affordability pressures, with longer term interest rates rising in recent months, reversing the steep fall seen around the turn of the year".