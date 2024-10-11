- Prior 0.0%
- GDP +1.0% vs +1.4% y/y expected
- Prior +1.2%; revised to +0.9%
- Services +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected
- Industrial output +0.5% vs +0.2% m/m expected
- Manufacturing output +1.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected
- Construction output +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected
After flattish growth in June and July, UK GDP is estimated to grow marginally in August. All main sectors posted growth but again, they were marginal at best. But at least it reaffirms that the UK economy is still somewhat holding up after a steadier showing in the first half of the year.