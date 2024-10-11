Prior 0.0%

GDP +1.0% vs +1.4% y/y expected

Prior +1.2%; revised to +0.9%

Services +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Industrial output +0.5% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Manufacturing output +1.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Construction output +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

After flattish growth in June and July, UK GDP is estimated to grow marginally in August. All main sectors posted growth but again, they were marginal at best. But at least it reaffirms that the UK economy is still somewhat holding up after a steadier showing in the first half of the year.