Net consumer credit £1.1 billion vs £1.4 billion expected

Prior £1.4 billion; revised to £1.5 billion

Mortgage approvals increased sharply last month to the highest since January, bucking the notable downtrend in previous months as net borrowing of mortgage debt by individuals increased to £6.1 billion in August, up from £5.1 billion in July. That continues to keep above the 12-month pre-pandemic average of £4.3 billion. Meanwhile, consumer credit growth is seen at 7.0% on an annual basis, matching its highest rate since March 2019.