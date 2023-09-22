Prior -1.2%; revised to -1.1%

Retail sales -1.4% vs -1.2% y/y expected

Prior -3.2%; revised to -3.1%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior -1.4%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -1.4% vs -1.3% y/y expected

Prior -3.4%; revised to -3.3%

It's a slight miss on estimates but at least it is a bounce back after the poor showing in July. That being said, the divergence between retail sales volumes and values is continuing in the UK and that is not a good sign:

Looking at the details, fuel sales were down 0.1% on the month with non-store retailing also falling by 0.2% on the month. That is offset by a rise in non-food stores sales (+0.2%) and food store sales (+0.4%).