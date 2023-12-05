The British Retail Consortium (BRC) data.

like-for-like sales +2.7% y/y

vs expected +2.5%, prior +2.7%

BRC data is not adjusted for inflation, so November's sales growth represents a fall in the volume of goods purchased.

"The cost-of-living crisis has taken its toll on Christmas spending for many households, and the continued economic conditions are testing consumer resilience," said Paul Martin, UK head of retail at accountants KPMG

Separate figures from Barclays:

Consumer spending payment cards rose by 2.9% y/y in November

prior 2.6% in October

Info comes via Reuters reporting.

Like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

