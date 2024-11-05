British Retail Consortium (BRC) total sales in October +0.6% y/y, weakest growth since July

prior (September) +2.0%

like-for-like sales +0.3% y/y (prior +1.7%)

Barclaycard UK October consumer spending +0.7% y/y, also the weakest growth since July

prior +1.2%

From the reports, in brief:

Factors like budget uncertainty, delayed purchases until Black Friday, and a later half-term break impacted sales.

The October 30 budget mostly targeted businesses for tax hikes, sparing many households from increased wage taxes, which may boost consumer confidence.

A 10% increase in the household energy price cap added pressure on consumers.

Essential spending dropped 2.2%, led by supermarkets, while non-essential spending rose 2.1%, driven by concert ticket sales.

Despite earlier concerns, easing inflation and improved confidence suggest potential for spending growth.

Note, the Bank of England meets on Thursday