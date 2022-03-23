Sunak
  • Cut will take effect from 1800 GMT today
  • Unusually high uncertainty about the economic outlook
  • Actions to sanction Ukraine are not cost free for UK
  • Next fiscal year debt interest spending is forecast at £83 billion
  • First call on any extra funds will be lower taxes, not higher spending
  • The increase in national insurance will go ahead
  • Starting threshold for national insurance will rise by £3000 this year
  • We will cut tax rates on business investment in autumn budget
  • Basic income tax in 2024 will be cut to 19% from 20%
  • Reduction in income taxes will cost £5 billion
  • Borrowing in 22-23 is £16 billion more than we forecast in Oct
  • OBR says real wages will fall in 2022 and 2023

Deficit forecasts:

  • 21/22 deficit at 5.4% of GDP vs 7.9% in October forecasts
  • 22/23 at 3.9% of GDP vs 3.3% prior
  • 23/24 at 1.9% of GDP vs 2.4% prior
  • 24/25 at 1.3% of GDP vs 1.7% prior

 GBP  has been under pressure today but it's steadied since he's began speaking.