UK data from the Lloyds Business Barometer (Sept) 36

prior was 41 (and an 18 month high)

gauge of pricing expectations higher in September

hiring intentions cooled

---

The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer surveys around 1,200 companies across different sectors of the economy each month.

the surevey asks companies about their expected sales, orders and profits over the coming six months to calculate overall business confidence

--

