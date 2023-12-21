The UK Lloyds Bank Business Barometer is an indicator of business confidence. it fell in December to 35% from 42% in November.
- biggest monthly decline since August 2022
November was 42%, a 21-month high. The survey's long-run average is 28%.
Lloyds Bank comment:
- economic outlook "remains tough"
- "Businesses are also balancing cost pressures with a challenging labour market that will see increases to minimum wage in April 2024 ... at a time when they are managing staff retention and recruitment decisions,"