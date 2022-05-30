Data from the UK monthly barometer by Lloyds Bank showed business confidence increased by five points during May to 38%
- its highest level since February
- and well above the longer run average of 28%
More:
- Six in ten of the 1,200 companies surveyed said that they planned to raise prices to protect profit margins in light of the rising cost of supplies
- 16% of businesses plan to increase workers’ pay by 4% or more
- the number of companies reporting plans to recruit rose for the first time in three months (53% planning to take on staff, up from 44% in the previous month)