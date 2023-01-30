Lloyds business barometer for January 2023 came in at 22

prior 17

22 is a 6 month high

30% of businesses across the UK reported that they are looking at opportunities to grow by investing in staff development and training

net balance of 17% of firms reported plans to create new jobs in the next twelve months.

From the Lloyd's report:

“It is still a tough environment for businesses, with high energy bills remaining a concern during the winter months, but there are grounds for optimism for 2023 if inflation starts to trend lower”

The survey also asks companies on their inflation expectations. Firms’ expectations for their own prices fell back a little after hitting a record high hit in December.

---

Lloyds Business Barometer surveys 1,200 businesses monthly