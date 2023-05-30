Lloyds Bank Business Barometer, a measure of sentiment amongst British businesses, fell to 28% in May

from 33% in April

May is the first drop in 3 months

businesses' optimism about the wider economy fell by six points to 22%

trading prospects for the next twelve months fell for a second month in a row

gauge of hiring intentions fell back slightly to 24% in May, from the ten-month high of 27% in April

Lloyd's comments on the results: