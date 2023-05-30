Lloyds Bank Business Barometer, a measure of sentiment amongst British businesses, fell to 28% in May

  • from 33% in April
  • May is the first drop in 3 months
  • businesses' optimism about the wider economy fell by six points to 22%
  • trading prospects for the next twelve months fell for a second month in a row
  • gauge of hiring intentions fell back slightly to 24% in May, from the ten-month high of 27% in April

Lloyd's comments on the results:

  • "The UK has avoided an outright contraction in GDP - indicating a certain amount of underlying resilience in the economy,"
  • the economic environment remains challenging, compounded by stubborn inflation and higher wage pressures.
(ps not breaking news, but ICYMI) Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says the new forum is intende