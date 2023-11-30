Lloyds Bank Business Barometer measure of confidence hit 42 in November from October's 39

highest since February 2022

long run average is 28

Firms cite optimism on the economy and their own trading outlook

Lloyds comment:

"We've also seen a real turnaround in sentiment for manufacturers, with business confidence at a five-month high, reflecting the expectation among many firms that interest rates have now peaked and may begin to fall next year,"

"Our data (is) continuing to show that firms are still safeguarding their profit margins in response to past rises in interest rates, wage increase pressures, and the prospect of higher energy prices again this winter,"

--

The indicator shows the difference between respondents who feel more confident or less confident about their trading and economic prospects