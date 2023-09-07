One-year ahead inflation expectations seen at 4.8% (previously 5.4% in July)

Three-year ahead inflation expectations seen at 3.2% (previously 3.3%)

Current CPI perception seen at 7.8% (previously 8.4%)

That's at least some good news for the BOE but until this really translates into consumer price inflation, they are likely to stay on tightening path still for now. But perhaps they can look to pausing if the next few inflation reports are reflecting a softer trend but we'll see.