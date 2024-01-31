UK Lloyds Business Barometer January 2024 is 44, highest level in nearly two years
- strongest since February 2022
- prior 35
Own Price Expectations 56
- prior 59
Lloyds remarks:
- weaker inflation and hopes of interest rate cuts pushed the index to its highest level for the month of January since 2016
- "With ongoing geopolitical issues and a general election on the horizon, businesses will have factored these into their risk radars and will be working to prepare for any potential impacts on their trading prospects"
- "Also, half of all companies say they’re planning to increase headcount in the coming year. Despite that and the changes to minimum wage that will come into force in April, expectations for staff pay fell back following last month’s increase."