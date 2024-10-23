Info comes via Reuters
UK car output fell for the seventh consecutive month in September
- 20.6% decline y/y
- EV production fell 37% in September
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) cite:
- factories wound down production of current models to retool for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV)
- drop also partly due to last year's strong performance, which was the best since 2020
- "As UK Automotive undergoes its most radical transformation in more than a century, short-term production declines were always anticipated, and they represent a temporary adjustment in exchange for long-term growth"