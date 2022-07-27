Info comes via Reuters citing the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT):

The Society said car production rose 5.6% in June from a year earlier, but the output remains nearly one-third below 2019 levels

output is expected to improve in 2023 to 956,575 units before surpassing 1 million units by 2025 as supply chain issues recede

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major hub for automotive parts, as well as lockdowns in China and severe parts shortages have hurt car production in the United Kingdom