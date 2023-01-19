Jeremey Hunt is the UK finance minister (Chancellor of The Exchequer).

UK media (The Times) report Hunt wants an extension to the 5 pence cut in the price of petrol and diesel for another year in his spring budget. the Times says he Hunt is also facing pressure to freeze fuel duty for another year.

In 2022 then Chancellor (not PM) Sunak cut fuel duty by 5 pence per litre as global oil prices rocketed higher

The Times is gated.

--

GBP update, inching higher as the USD loses a little ground across the majors board.