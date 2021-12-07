The UK government is drawing up plans for a work-from-home order over Christmas as PM Boris Johnson hopes to slow the spread of omicron, according to the Telegraph.

Officials working on Covid policy have carried out modelling on the economic impact of urging people to work from home over the Christmas and New Year period, The Telegraph understands. Vaccine passports could also be introduced, prompting a Cabinet split on Tuesday over whether to adopt them.

There are 440 confirmed omicron cases in the UK, which is the highest in Europe. The timeline would ask workers to work from home until mid-January but no decisions have been taken and Johnson is considering the economic impacts.