Prior 49.7.

U.K. construction PMI printed above expectations at 50.2. As a market reaction the GBP started to strengthen a bit.

The U.K. construction sector finally returns to growth registering the strongest increase in new orders since March 2023. However, it's worth noting that construction companies remained cautious about staff hiring with employment numbers falling for three consecutive months. A moderate increase was reflected in new work received by construction companies and there is evidence that the construction sector will see an improvement in 2024.

