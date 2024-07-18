The GfK consumer confidence survey hit -13 in July

  • expected -12, prior -14
  • highest since September 2021
  • subindex measuring consumers' willingness to make major purchases jumped 7 points, an encouraging result

Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director:

  • "July's consumer confidence poll suggests a note of caution as people wait to see exactly how the UK's new government will affect the wider economy and their personal finances"

GBP/USD is little changed after its weak performance overnight (alongside others it should be said, the USD gained notably):

gbpusd uk consumer confidence 19 July 2024 2