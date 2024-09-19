UK GfK Consumer Confidence September 2024 is disappointing, turns even more deeply pessimistic.
Comes in at a six-month low of -20 in September, a seven point drop from August
- expected -13, prior -13
- August's -13 was the (joint) best in nearly three years
GfK comments:
- households appeared to be responding to the messages from PM Starmer about the need for a "painful" budget due at the end of next month and the announcement of some early cost-cutting measures
- "Following the withdrawal of the winter fuel payments, and clear warnings of further difficult decisions to come on tax, spending and welfare, consumers are nervously awaiting the Budget decisions on October 30"