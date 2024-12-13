UK consumer confidence touches 4-month high in December, GfK survey.

Comes in at -17, highest reading since August

  • prior -18
  • expected -18

GfK comments:

  • consumers still uncertain about making big-ticket purchases
  • consumers' relatively weak confidence about the overall economy compared to their own finances
  • "We will need to see robust improvements in these perceptions of the economy before we can start talking about sustained improvements in the consumer mood,"

More:

  • separate YouGov/Cebr survey published on Wednesday showed consumer confidencece ticked higher this month
uk flag cracked