UK consumer confidence touches 4-month high in December, GfK survey.

Comes in at -17, highest reading since August

prior -18

expected -18

GfK comments:

consumers still uncertain about making big-ticket purchases

consumers' relatively weak confidence about the overall economy compared to their own finances

"We will need to see robust improvements in these perceptions of the economy before we can start talking about sustained improvements in the consumer mood,"

