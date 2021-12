The UK Covid cases has a spiked to a new record of 106,122 versus 90,629 yesterday.

The number of deaths increase by 140 versus 172 yesterday. The number of deaths from Covid have remained relatively low despite the sharp spike up in cases.

The number of hospitalizations in London have increased to 301 per day. There are reports that if the hospital admissions can stay below 400 per day, fresh restrictions in England after Christmas could be avoided.