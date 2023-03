British Retail Consortium (BRC) said overall shop price inflation rose to 8.9% from 8.4% in February

largest increase since the British Retail Consortium's (BRC) records started in 2005

The food category prices were 15% higher than a year ago.

More:

"Shop price inflation has yet to peak," said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson

Info via Reuters.

---

Last week we had ugly official CPI data from the UK: