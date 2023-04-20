GfK Consumer Confidence data from the UK for April 2023:

expected -35, prior -36

UK consumer confidence highest since February 2022

GfK Consumer Confidence Index rose for the third month in a row

Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said there had been a "sudden flowering of optimism" among households. "The brighter views on what the general economy has in store for us ... could even be seen as the proverbial 'green shoots of recovery',"

--

GfK's survey of 2,000 people was conducted between April 3 and April 13