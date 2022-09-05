British Retail Consortium data. Like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
Like-for-like sales in August +0.5% y/y
- prior +1.6%
Total retail sales +1.0% y/y
- prior +2.3%
Reuters report on a comment from the BRC:
- "Worryingly, August data revealed a significant fall in clothing sales, the category which has been the most robust performer this year which could signal the start of shoppers pulling back from non-essential spending," Don Williams, a retail partner at KPMG which co-produces the data, said.
---