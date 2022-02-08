British Retail Consortium data for January 2022:

Total sales +11.9% in January (compared with the same month last year)

the biggest increase since May 2021

Like for like sales +8.1% (like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size)

---

And, from Barclaycard:

Consumer spending 7.4% higher than in January 2020 (before the pandemic)

weakest increase since April 2021

Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said there were some signs of relief for the hospitality industry with people saying they planned to spend more on eating and drinking out in the months ahead. "The lifting of Plan B restrictions should also provide a welcome boost to many sectors, as workers travel back into the office and socialise over post-work drinks, while businesses will likely start to see the benefits of increased inbound tourism on retail sales too," he said.