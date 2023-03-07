British Retail Consortium data for February 2023:
- total sales +5.2% y/y (prior +4.2%)
- like-for-like sales +4.9% y/y (prior +3.9%). Note that British Retail Consortium Like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size
Also Barclays data for February:
- consumer spending +5.9% y/y, bank analysts say this was negatively impacted by falls in non-essential spending, higher food prices (also suffered due to comparison with February 2022 when spending surged after restrictions were lifted)
- consumer confidence 64%, to its highest since July of 2022