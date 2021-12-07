Prior was -0.2%

UK November total retail sales +5.0% y/y -- largest rise since July

Prior was +1.3% y/y

The British Retail Consortium said earlier-than-usual Christmas shopping and good spending at pubs and restaurants drove the gain.

Stepping back, non-essential spending is up 17.7% from two years ago, before the pandemic. A separate survey from Barclaycard showed spending 16.0% higher than November 2019.

This report generally doesn't move GBP but it's offers some insight into the health of the consumer. Cable is flat since the start of Asia-Pacific trading at 1.3262.