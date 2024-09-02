British Retail Consortium (BRC) total sales in August +1.0% y/y vs +0.5% in July

BRC Like-for-like sales +0.8% y/y vs +0.3% in July

Barclaycard UK August consumer spending +1.0% y/y (after declining the previous two months)

chief UK economist at Barclays, said its survey supported its view that consumers would increasingly support the economy, which had been reliant on government spending for growth. "Growing real incomes and strengthening consumer confidence should combine with falling interest rates to increasingly allow consumers to put their spending power to work"

