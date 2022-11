Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data for October 2022

car production rose 7.4% in October from a year earlier

69,524 cars made in October, up from last year, but still 48.4% lower than 2019 levels

SMMT said UK car manufacturers were still affected by global chip shortages and supply chain issues.

SMMT said about 81% of output was exported.

Info via Reuters

