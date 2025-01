GfK Consumer Confidence data for the UK in January 2024 plunged to -22, its worst in a year

expected -18, prior -17

the sharpest December-to-January decline since 2011

The GfK survey is not adjusted for seasonal factors

it typically declines in January, but this drop was more pronounced than usual

all five components of the index fell

ps. The Bank of England is widely expected to cut interest rates at its next meeting on February 6.