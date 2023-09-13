Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price balance

  • measures the difference between the percentage of surveyors seeing rises and falls in house prices
  • fell to -68 in August (expected was -56, from -55 in July), weakest since February 2009

Chief economist at RICS:

  • a sluggish housing market with little sign of relief in prospect
  • "Prices are continuing to slip albeit that the relatively modest fall to date needs to be seen in the context of the substantial rise recorded during the pandemic period"
house housing 24 April 2023