Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price balance
- measures the difference between the percentage of surveyors seeing rises and falls in house prices
- fell to -68 in August (expected was -56, from -55 in July), weakest since February 2009
Chief economist at RICS:
- a sluggish housing market with little sign of relief in prospect
- "Prices are continuing to slip albeit that the relatively modest fall to date needs to be seen in the context of the substantial rise recorded during the pandemic period"