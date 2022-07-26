BRC is the British Retail Consortium. Their measure of inflation is the shop prices index. Up 4.4% y/y in July

the largest rise since these records began in 2005, but well below official CPI at 9.4% (in June, a 40- year high)

June was 3.1%

BRC remarks in the report:

Rising production costs - from the price of animal feed and fertiliser to availability of produce, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine - coupled with exorbitant land transport costs, led food prices to rocket

non-food items also rose, impacted by higher shipping costs and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in China disrupting supply

GBP little changed (this data point is not generally much of an FX mover upon release).