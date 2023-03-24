UK GfK Consumer Confidence for March 2023 comes in at -36. This is the highest in a year.
- expected -36, prior -38
---
The UK GfK Consumer Confidence Index
- a monthly survey conducted by the market research firm GfK
- measures the level of confidence that consumers in the UK have in the economy and their personal financial situation
- sample of 2,000 adults aged 16 and over
- scored on a scale from -100 to +100, with zero being neutral, above zero indicates that consumers are more confident about the economy and their personal finances, while a score below zero indicates that they are less confident