UK GfK Consumer Confidence for March 2023 comes in at -36. This is the highest in a year.

  • expected -36, prior -38

---

The UK GfK Consumer Confidence Index

  • a monthly survey conducted by the market research firm GfK
  • measures the level of confidence that consumers in the UK have in the economy and their personal financial situation
  • sample of 2,000 adults aged 16 and over
  • scored on a scale from -100 to +100, with zero being neutral, above zero indicates that consumers are more confident about the economy and their personal finances, while a score below zero indicates that they are less confident
Misprinted Union UK flag in Manchester