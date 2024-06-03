British Retail Consortium (BRC) data for May 2024:
- like for like sales +0.4% y/y (prior -4.4%)
- total sales +0.7% y/y (prior -4%)
BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson blamed weather:
- Despite a strong bank holiday weekend for retailers, minimal improvement to weather across most of May meant only a modest rebound in retail sales last month
Data also from Barclaycard:
spending on its customers' debit and credit cards was only +1.0% y/y, weakest increase since February 2021
- prior +1.6% annual growth the month before and the weakest increasee since February 2021.