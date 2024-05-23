UK data - GfK Consumer Confidence for April 2024 comes in at -17

expected -18, prior -19

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK:

"All in all, consumers are clearly sensing that conditions are improving. This good result anticipates further growth in confidence in the months to come"

Not moving GBP.

---

Eyes now on the Uk election:

The contest is Sunak vs. Starmer. It looks like Starmer has sealed his win already, he is so far ahead.