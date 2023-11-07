British Retail Consortium data for October 2023.

Like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

+2.6% y/y

expected +2.4%, prior +2.8%

Total sales +2.5% y/y (three month low)

2.7% in September

"Many houseolds are also delaying their Christmas spending in the hopes they can grab a bargain in the upcoming Black Friday sales," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

Separate data from Barclaycard: