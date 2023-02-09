Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price balance

fell to -47 in January from -42 in December

its lowest since April of 2009

measures the gap between the percentage of surveyors seeing rises and falls in house prices

measure of interest from buyers also fell to -47, its lowest since October last year

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS:

said the overall mood of the market as measured by surveyors remained subdued

"However, it is questionable how much downside to pricing there is likely to be given that recent macro forecasts from the Bank of England and others are now envisaging a less harsh economic environment this year,"

Info via Reuters

Separately, the UK Times newspaper is reporting that UK Chancellor Hunt is under pressure from the employers group, CBI, to provide tax breaks in the budget to avert a recession.

