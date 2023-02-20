Rightmove is a property website, each month they release this indicator of asking prices.

Average asking prices for British residential property rose showed the smallest rise on record for a February.

effectively zero in percentage terms

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property science, said asking prices usually rose at this time of the year, which marks the start of the spring selling season. "This month's flat average asking price indicates that many sellers are breaking with tradition and showing unseasonal initial pricing restraint,"

---

GBP not a lot changed, circa 1.2024