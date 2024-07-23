Reuters with the info, on a survey covering wage negotiations:
- data based on 145 pay settlements covering 370,000 employees
- employers offered average annual pay settlements of 4.9% in the three months to June, unchanged from the previous month
The implication:
- strong wage growth that may sustain the Bank of England's inflation worries
More here:
- Official data showed average weekly earnings in the three months to June were 5.7% higher than a year earlier, almost double the increase most BoE policymakers view as compatible with consumer price inflation staying at its 2% target.
The Bank of England meet on August 1.