Reuters with the info, on a survey covering wage negotiations:

  • data based on 145 pay settlements covering 370,000 employees
  • employers offered average annual pay settlements of 4.9% in the three months to June, unchanged from the previous month

The implication:

  • strong wage growth that may sustain the Bank of England's inflation worries

More here:

The Bank of England meet on August 1.

