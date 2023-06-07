UK RICS House Price Balance May: -30%

  • expected -38, prior -39
  • RICS' house price balance, which measures the difference between the percentage of surveyors seeing rises and falls in house prices

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) measure of new buyer enquiries rose to a net balance of -18

  • the least negative figure since -14 in May 2022
  • up from -34 in April

RICS commentary after the results, further out not looking bright:

