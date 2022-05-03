The British Retail Consortium data release for April 2022 shows prices in store chains rose by an annual 2.7% y/y, the highest rate since September 2011.

from 2.1% in March

From BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson:

The impact of rising energy prices and the conflict in Ukraine continued to feed through into April's retail prices,"

"Non-food products, particularly furniture, electricals and books, have seen the highest rate of inflation since records began,"

The BRC data release tends not to move GBP much at all upon release (the data was published at 2301 GMT):