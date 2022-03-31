Demand for labour in the UK has been skyrocketing. This survery result from REC is being read as a sign of some stabilisation in the market though.

new job postings fell by 25% in the last week of March from a week earlier

returning to the kind of increase seen in mid-January

"The jobs market has been super-heated in the first few months of this year, and was always likely to stabilise in the spring. We may be seeing the first signs of that now," REC chief executive Neil Carberry

Info via Reuters

GBP update, not a lot of movement in Asia time so far. Looks like some swings but check out the scale: