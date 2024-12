The monthly retail sales balance only saw a marginal improvement in December but continues to keep in negative territory. Similarly, the measure of expected retail sales for January remains negative at -11 but at least is an improvement to -29 in the month before. CBI notes that:

"Retailers have endured a gloomy festive period. Looking ahead, retailers expect sales to fall again in January while wholesalers and motor traders are braced for sharper sales declines."