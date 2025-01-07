Prior 55.2

UK construction activity slows to six-month low as house building keeps a drag on the overall sector. Total new work was seen rising at its slowest pace since June but at least business optimism picked up after hitting a 13-month low in November. S&P Global notes that:

"December data highlighted a loss of momentum for construction output growth, with all three main categories of activity posting weaker performances than in the previous month. Commercial building maintained its position as the fastest-growing area of construction activity, followed by civil engineering. In contrast, residential work decreased for the third month running and at the fastest pace since June 2024.

"The slowdown in overall construction output growth reflected more subdued demand conditions in recent months, as illustrated by a further moderation in new order growth during December. Survey respondents commented on headwinds from elevated borrowing costs and the impact of fragile consumer confidence.

"Staff hiring picked up since November, but there were signs of tight supply conditions. Sub-contractor availability improved to the smallest extent since March 2023, while the rates they charged increased at the fastest pace for just over one-and-a-half years.

"Concerns about the demand outlook weighed on construction sector growth expectations for 2025. Although confidence recovered after a post-Budget slump during November, it was still much weaker than in the first half of 2024. Many firms reported worries about cutbacks to capital spending and gloomy projections for the UK economy."