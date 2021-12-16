prior 58.1

services 53.2 vs 57.0 expected

Prior 58.5

composite 53.2 vs 56.4 expected

prior 57.5

Travel restrictions, less interaction due to rising COVID cases hit services. Manufacturing standing up, but with COVID cases surging this looks glum for the UK. BoE up later at 12:00.

IHS:

Weaker recovery momentum in the service sector (index at 53.2) was the main reason for slower output growth in December. Survey respondents widely cited a negative impact on consumer demand from tighter COVID-19 stringency measures and renewed travel restrictions. There were also reports that business uncertainty related to the Omicron variant had led to a reluctance to spend