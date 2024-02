Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.2%

GDP 0.0% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

On the month, services output was down 0.1% while industrial output and manufacturing output were up 0.6% and 0.8% respectively. Meanwhile, construction output was down by 0.5% in December. In terms of monthly contribution, services was down 0.12% and construction down 0.03%. That is slightly offset by production, which was up 0.07%.