Prior 50.07k; revised to 49.31k

Net consumer credit £1.2 billion vs £1.4 billion expected

Prior £2.0 billion; revised to £2.1 billion

Net mortgage approvals for home purchases rose in December as the 'effective' interest rate on newly drawn mortgages fell for the first time since November 2021. The rate declined by 6 bps to 5.28% last month. As a whole, individuals repaid £0.8 billion of mortgage debt in December compared to net zero in November.